DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warmer than normal with the chance for more afternoon showers and thunderstorms as the workweek goes on.

Weather tonight: Showers clearing, mild

Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up through the evening. This will be followed by clearing clouds and a low in the 40s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Mainly sunny and warmer

Monday will start off with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will build in by the afternoon as high temperatures climb to the mid-70s. There is a slight chance for afternoon showers, but most areas will stay dry.

Looking ahead: Mild temps, increasing chance for showers

Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s on Tuesday followed by increasing afternoon clouds and the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms with the heat of the afternoon and evening.

The chance for showers will increase as the week goes on with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms with the heat of the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday. It won’t be a washout of a week, but almost every day will see the chance for some afternoon and evening showers through the weekend.