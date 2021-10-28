Warmer temps arrive before the return of rain and snow over the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have a couple of quiet weather days heading into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be filled with sunshine across metro Denver. The warmest day ahead is Friday with a high in Denver near 70 degrees. The high on Saturday will reach the upper 60s across the city.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s thanks to a cold front. There will be more clouds and it will be breezy at times. There is a low chance for a rain or snow shower. Make sure to dress warm if you going to the Broncos game and for Halloween.

Additional rain and snow showers will be possible on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Accumulation looks light and mainly on grassy areas across the city on Monday. Temperatures during those three days will reach the upper 40s to low 50s, which will melt any daytime snow.

We will dry out late on Wednesday and stay dry through the end of next week. Temperatures look to stay cool in the upper 50s, which is not far from our normal in the upper 50s.