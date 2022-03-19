DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds continue to build across the area, keeping lows mild in the middle 30s.

Clouds stick around on Sunday with above-average highs in the middle 60s. Snow will move into the mountains later on Sunday, and the metro area will see the snow Monday morning.

Snow and rain arrive around the metro area by the morning commute on Monday and linger into the mid-afternoon. Highs will make it to the lower 40s with brisk winds. Impact on the roads looks to be minimal with the warm ground (with highs in the 60s Sunday) and above-freezing highs.

Another quick round of snow is possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening in the foothills as a second burst of moisture slides in.

Sunshine builds back across the state as we move through the middle of the week. Temperatures also climb, making it to the 60s by Thursday and warming to the upper 60s by next weekend.