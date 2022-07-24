DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and storms will clear to the east Sunday night, leaving behind cloudy skies and lows in the lower 60s.

Monday starts off the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be seasonal in the low 90s with storm chances south of the Interstate 70 corridor.

Scattered storm chances are across the Front Range on Tuesday with highs hovering in the upper 80s. Wednesday has sunshine with highs in the upper 80s as well. Storm chances are small for the afternoon.

Thursday has the best chance for storms in the afternoon with mild highs in the lower 80s.

Friday finishes off the workweek with highs in the middle 80s and small storm chances.

We begin the weekend with isolated afternoon storms and highs in the upper 80s. Seasonal highs are here on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 90s.