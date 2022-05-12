DENVER (KDVR) — The breezy winds across Denver will begin to abate after sunset Thursday as temperatures dip into the upper 30s. Winds will be lighter on Friday afternoon with above-average highs in the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is looking great with abundant sunshine sticking around. High temperatures climb to more than 10 degrees above average, topping out in the lower 80s. Winds will also be on the lighter side for most of the weekend.

Brisk winds are back for Monday afternoon as highs reach into the middle 80s. Higher humidity values are expected, meaning lower threats for fire risks.

The middle of next week looks comfortable with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs range in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lighter winds. There is a small chance for a late-day shower on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Don’t expect a washout, but any extra moisture will be appreciated across the state.