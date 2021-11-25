Warmer on Friday, dry and sunny for the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Clear skies remain in the forecast Thursday night with mild, above-average lows around the 30-degree mark.

Sunshine sticks around for Friday as temperatures are forecast at more than 10 degrees above average.

With the dry conditions and higher winds in northeast Colorado, there is an elevated risk for fires. If conditions rise to the status of a red flag warning, the National Weather Service will issue those warnings.

Heading into the holiday weekend, a few clouds arrive on Saturday which keeps highs in the lower 50s. We are back to the 60s with sunny skies as the next week begins.