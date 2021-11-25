Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Warmer on Friday, dry and sunny for the weekend

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Clear skies remain in the forecast Thursday night with mild, above-average lows around the 30-degree mark.

Sunshine sticks around for Friday as temperatures are forecast at more than 10 degrees above average.

With the dry conditions and higher winds in northeast Colorado, there is an elevated risk for fires. If conditions rise to the status of a red flag warning, the National Weather Service will issue those warnings.

Heading into the holiday weekend, a few clouds arrive on Saturday which keeps highs in the lower 50s. We are back to the 60s with sunny skies as the next week begins.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories