Warmer, less wind to end the weekend

Temperatures will be closer to average as we end our weekend, with highs hitting the upper 50s across the Front Range. Expect less wind and a mixture of sun and clouds. A few isolated snow showers will be possible in the high country as temperatures stay in the 30-40s. A few showers will try to move east off the foothills, but encounter drier air any evaporate.

We’ll experience a warming trend as we head into the upcoming week, with highs back into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Monday. There will be slight chance of a spotty rain shower or two across the Front Range, snow showers in the mountains.

The chance of scattered snow showers will stay in the forecast each afternoon this week for the high country.

Meanwhile in the metro area and eastern plains, highs will soar into the 50s and 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Thursday will offer an increase in cloud cover with highs staying in the 50s.

There are some uncertainties in the forecast for Friday and into next weekend. As of right now, we’ll see a rain/snow mix in Friday across the Front Range with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few scattered rain showers will be around Saturday with highs in the 50s.