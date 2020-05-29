Warmer Friday, storms this weekend in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We’ll have another round of scattered evening storms along the Front Range Thursday night. A few storms will generate brief rain, lightning, wind and small hail. Storms will end around midnight.

Friday brings warmer temperatures with afternoon highs back in the mid-80s. We will also have a few storms late in the day.

The weekend is looking warm with readings staying in the warm 80s. There will also be more late-day storms with lightning, wind and hail possible. We could get pockets of heavy rain on Saturday evening.

The weather pattern stays the same into next week with warm 80s each day and the threat of afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms.