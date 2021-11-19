Warmer Friday, mid-60s; Cold front Saturday with slight chance for rain-snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Friday looks partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid-60s across the Front Range.

A cold front pushes clouds into the mountains with strong wind above treeline 30-60 mph. Snow develops at the ski areas tonight and continues into Saturday.

Total snowfall in the Central and Northern Mountains by Saturday night ranges from 1-4 inches.

In Denver, we’re forecasting a 10% chance of a rain/snow showers Saturday afternoon. Highs will drop into the low 50s.

Sunday is sunnier with low 50s.

Another cold front is on the horizon for Thanksgiving.

The date for latest first measurable snow in Denver is November 21, 1934. So, if we don’t get measurable snow in Denver by Sunday then we’ll break that record.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Sunday.