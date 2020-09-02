Warmer, dryer ahead of strong cold front Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer, drier weather returns with high pressure through Sunday. Today will be sunny with better air quality (almost zero smoke), and highs around 88 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The normal high right now in Denver is 84 degrees.

Fall Colors Guide: Where you can see the early arrival of fall foliage in Colorado

The mountains stay sunny and dry with better air quality. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday reaches near-record levels at 94 — the record is 98, 2019.

Sunday reaches 90 degrees. It will be sunny and dry.

Labor Day starts clear and dry with highs in the mid-80s. That night a strong cold front barrels into Colorado from Wyoming.

Temps rapidly fall behind this front. We could see snow in the mountains and Foothills. Stay tuned.

10-Day Temperature Forecast for Denver. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.