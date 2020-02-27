Forecast: Warmer days outnumber days with snow in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The warming trend continued Thursday across metro Denver. It will continue into the weekend.

Denver will reach the mid-50s on Friday, running about 5-7 degrees above normal. The average high for Feb. 28 is 50 degrees.

The warmest day still looks to be Saturday with readings in the low 60s in the city. It will be a little breezy at times under mainly sunny skies.

Sunday will bring increasing clouds ahead of the next cold front. We will still warm to the mid-50s with the cold front not arriving until late in the evening.

The cold front will bring rain showers followed by snow showers into early on Monday.

Currently, light accumulation of around an inch in the city is possible.

We will be dry for Super Tuesday, allowing folks who have not submitted ballots to drop them off.

The rest of next week also looks dry and warming again back to the 60s by the end of the week.