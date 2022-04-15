DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will stay mainly clear over Denver Friday night as wind slows and temperatures dip to the low 30s. It’ll also appear to be a full moon Friday and Saturday.

Some clouds push in on Saturday with breezy winds returning to the Front Range. Highs will be in the middle 60s with winds at 10-20 mph. Light snow showers push in for the northern mountains Saturday night and it’ll wrap up by midday Easter Sunday. Expect a few inches of accumulation.

Breezy winds linger on Easter Sunday for Denver with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. We have plenty of sunshine to kick off the workweek with highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will see a big jump in temperatures as we reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will also pick up and linger through Thursday afternoon. Highs remain in the 70s for the rest of the week, nearing 80 degrees Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have another dry week along the Front Range as the next best chance for precipitation isn’t until next Saturday the 23rd.