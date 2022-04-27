DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds linger across Denver Wednesday night with lighter winds and mild highs in the middle 40s.

Thursday has a mix of sun and clouds with some warm temperatures. Highs reach into the upper 70s with a brisk afternoon wind.

Breezy winds return Thursday night and into Friday with a slight drop in temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 60s with winds at 15 to 25 mph. Friday looks to have a higher fire risk across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Abundant sunshine is still here on Saturday with just above average highs in the upper 60s. The breezy winds stick with us until the start of the weekend.

Sunday has lighter winds with comfy highs near 70 degrees. Clouds increase late in the day and there is a small chance for a shower overnight and into Monday.

More sunshine is back for Monday and Tuesday with warmer highs in the lower 70s. There is a small chance for showers on Wednesday with extra clouds and highs in the upper 60s.