Warm, windy and dry with very low chances for needed moisture

DENVER (KDVR) — The overall weather pattern won’t change much through the weekend ahead and early next week. So, we will have clouds at times along with some wind and warmer than average afternoon high temperatures.

Your weekend will be in the low to middle 60s on both days. And, we will start the work week with highs near 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front will arrive late Tuesday night and drop temperatures by Wednesday in metro Denver into the upper 40s. There is a low possibility of a passing rain or snow shower. However, the better chance will remain in the Colorado mountains.

We will have another low chance for a rain or snow shower on Friday. If we do not get measurable snow from either the Wednesday or Friday chances, we could break the record of the latest date for measurable snow in Denver, which is Nov. 21, 1934.