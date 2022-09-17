DENVER (KDVR) – Denver’s average high at this time of year is 81 degrees. We will be above that reading for this weekend and the start of this week.

Today will be in the low 80s with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

Most activity stays to the north of I-70 and drifting north. Main impacts if you get a brief storm will be lightning and gusty winds.

Sunday will be dry and warmer – great day for the Broncos game!

We continue with the 90 degree heat this week before a cold front gets here late Tuesday.

We will have increasing clouds and breezy conditions before it arrives. There is a chance by late evening that a few storms could reach the area.

The cold front will deliver lower 70s for highs on both Wednesday and Thursday, and both days will have showers and a few thunderstorms. Wednesday evening and night look to produce the best showers.

Rain totals could exceed a half inch which would be great moisture for the area.