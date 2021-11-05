Warm weekend then slowly cooling with a few rain showers

DENVER (KDVR) — The sunny skies will remain in place for the weekend. High temperatures will be running 10 to 15 degrees above normal with readings in the middle-to-upper 70s both days. We will be close to record highs, which are 79 on Saturday from 1934 and 78 on Sunday from 1999.

We will slowly start to cool down into the low 60s due to a weak cold front on Monday and Tuesday. There will be some additional clouds, but the forecast remains dry.

Another cold front will dip temperatures into the low 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a low chance for showers on Wednesday. The chance for a rain shower on Thursday is mainly isolated.

The forecast looks dry again heading into next weekend as temperatures warm again into the 60s.