DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies stick around Denver for the weekend, bringing temperatures near record-breaking highs.

Changes come in Tuesday with more seasonal temps and snow and rain. Rain lingers overnight with snow for in the mountains, foothills and south along the Palmer Divide. The rain/snow mix will end by early afternoon on Wednesday with cooler highs in the lower 50s.

The end of the week is cooler and unsettled. Clouds stick around with small chances for rain into Friday morning. Temperatures will be below average in the middle to lower 50s.