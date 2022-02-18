Warm weekend ahead; snow, bitter cold next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit the 40s on Friday with sunshine and dry conditions. Even warmer temperatures will move in for the weekend before a blast of snow and arctic air next week.

High temperatures on Saturday will hit the upper 50s with sunny skies, dry weather, and breezy winds. On Sunday, high temperatures will be around 60 degrees with dry conditions.

A strong cold front will push through Colorado on Monday bringing an increase in cloud cover and gusty winds. High temperatures will fall to the 40s on Monday afternoon.

Scattered snow showers will move in behind the front and will continue on and off into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Frigid temperatures will continue to dip south into Colorado with high temperatures falling to the teens on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will likely drop below zero Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

By Wednesday night, Denver could see a few inches of snowfall accumulation but the biggest totals with this storm will stay in the mountains. We will continue to fine-tune the snowfall forecast as the storm gets closer.

The mountains could see 1 to 3 feet of snow accumulation from Monday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Dry weather will return on Thursday with temperatures heating back up to the 30s by Friday.