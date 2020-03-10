Warm Wednesday followed by two chances of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- It will be a mild and dry Wednesday on the Front Range with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds.

Temperatures will cool to the 50s on Thursday as a cold front approaches. Once again, winds will be breezy at times.

Big weather changes will move in on Friday with a 30 percent chance of a rain/snow mix on the Front Range Friday afternoon and evening. As of right now, totals look small with this storm and some spots might not see any accumulation at all.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 50s over the weekend with dry weather on both Saturday and Sunday.

Another shot at snow moves in Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.