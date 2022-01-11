Warm weather stays through Thursday, chance of snow for some Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will stay mild again on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and dry weather. High temperatures will hit the mid-50s on the Front Range by Wednesday afternoon.

Denver will hit the upper 50s on Thursday with more dry weather. The average temperature in Denver for this time of year is 45 degrees.

A cold front will swing through on Friday bringing a chance of light snowfall and cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will hit the low 40s with a 30% chance for flurries.

Any snow that falls on Friday in the lower elevations will be light with totals likely staying under a half of an inch. The mountains will also see scattered snow showers on Friday.

Dry weather will return for the weekend with seasonal temperatures on both days. The beginning of next week will stay cool and dry.