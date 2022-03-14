DENVER (KDVR) — There will be more sunshine and dry weather on Tuesday with the warmest temperatures of the week. Afternoon highs will hit the upper 60s on the Front Range.

Changes will move in on Wednesday as our next storm system arrives. It will start as snow in the mountains Wednesday morning with rain showers expected on the Front Range by Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will change over to snow in most areas overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Some places could see precipitation switch back over to a rain-snow mix Thursday as temperatures heat up midday.

There is still a lot in question with this storm as far as the exact timing of the change to snow and how much snow certain areas will see. Who sees the big impacts and totals with this storm is a matter of the temperature changing a few degrees.

As of Monday night, the biggest impacts will stay south of metro Denver across the Palmer Divide and into southern Colorado.

Totals could be anywhere from nothing up to 2 inches in metro Denver with up to 7 inches on the Palmer Divide. Again, I want to stress that these numbers could change depending on how quickly temperatures drop and for how long.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday morning.

Dry weather will return Friday and last through the weekend. Highs will hit the 60s again on Saturday and Sunday.