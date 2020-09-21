Warm Tuesday ahead, chance for rain goes up

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday night’s weather will be calm and mostly dry, however there is a small chance for an isolated rain shower.

Rain chances will go up on Tuesday with a 20%chance for afternoon showers. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chance will start after noon on the Front Range and will continue on and off through the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain but the best chances will be south along the Palmer Divide.

Drier weather will move in for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler weather will arrive just in time for the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and only a 10% chance of an isolated storm on Saturday.