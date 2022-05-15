DENVER (KDVR) — Nice and warm sunshine with highs in the upper 70s today. We will have a bit of a breeze, around 10 – 20 mph.

Mostly clear skies and mild temps tonight which will be great conditions for viewing the Total Lunar Eclipse.

Monday is even warmer with highs near 15 degrees above average. Mostly sunny skies help temperatures warm into the middle 80s and could spark a daytime heating isolated storm by the evening.

The above-average highs stick around for a good portion this week. Tuesday has a few extra clouds with the isolated chance for a late-day shower.

Wednesday has highs in the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine. All of the sunshine allows for some late-day storm chances, especially stretching out into the Eastern Plains

Winds increase through Thursday afternoon with highs nearing the 90-degree mark.

Then we are watching the weekend closely – a cold front could possibly drop us to the 60s with a shot at some much needed moisture. It’s a chance right now, not a guarantee.