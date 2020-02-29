Warm temps before cold, snow return to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- We are still expecting to see high temperatures across metro Denver to reach the low 60s on Saturday. The day will start with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds late.

Sunday will bring slightly cooler low to mid-50s for highs along with more clouds.

Late in the day Sundy, a few rain showers will be possible. Then, late in the evening, look for the rain showers to mix with snow showers before changing to all snow overnight.

You could wake up on Monday morning with a few inches of snow across metro Denver. The morning drive will probably include slushy roads, especially early in the commute. However, the snow will end quickly and the sun will return, causing lots of melting.

The rest of next week looks quiet with some passing clouds at times and milder afternoon readings back in the 50s and 60s each day.