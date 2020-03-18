Warm temperatures Wednesday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued Thursday for incoming snow, wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Wednesday will be the last warm and dry day before Colorado's next storm system moves in. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s on the Front Range with partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions.

Weather changes will begin Wednesday evening as cloud cover and winds increase. Rain will start overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning before changing over to snow Thursday morning. Snow showers will continue throughout Thursday before clearing out after midnight Thursday night.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for this Thursday storm system. Along with heavy snow showers, winds will gust up to 45 mph, causing low visibility and making travel tough. There could be near white-out conditions in some spots. Temperatures will cool to the 30s by Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall totals will be 3 to 7 inches for metro Denver and the Front Range. Some spots could also see higher amounts, especially along the Palmer Divide and in the foothills. The mountains will see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 30s. There could be a few isolated snow showers Friday evening but most spots will stay dry.

Warmer and drier weather will move in by the weekend.