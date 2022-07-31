DENVER (KDVR) — It was a warm and mostly dry weekend in Denver with only isolated storms on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Better chances for storms will move in this week with temperatures staying hot.

There will be isolated storms Sunday evening with warm temperatures.

Monday will be mostly dry with a high temperature of around 96 degrees in Denver. There is only a 10% chance for an isolated storm, meaning most of the metro area will stay dry.

An air quality alert is in place for the Front Range until 4 p.m. on Monday.

Temperatures will stay hot on Tuesday with storm chances going up to 30%.

There will be scattered afternoon storms each afternoon this week with temperatures cooling to the 80s next weekend.