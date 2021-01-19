Warm temperatures return Wednesday, dry next few days

DENVER (KDVR) — Warm temperatures will return to Colorado on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s in Denver. There will be dry conditions across the state Wednesday with breezy to gusty winds.

Winds will gust up to 25 mph in Denver and on the eastern plains and will gust to 40 mph in the mountains.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, with dry conditions and sunshine each day.

Snow chances will return by the weekend with scattered showers possible Saturday through Tuesday. Temperatures cool to the 30s by Sunday as the snow moves through.