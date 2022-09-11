DENVER (KDVR) — After a cooler few days in Denver, temperatures will heat back up to the 80s and 90s this week.

Sunshine and dry weather will move back in Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s high temperatures will hit the upper 80s on the Front Range.

Some spots will hit the 90s on Tuesday. It could be Denver’s 65th 90-degree or higher day of the year.

Rain chances will move back in Wednesday and Thursday, cooling high temperatures into the mid-80s.

Drier weather will return on Friday with only a 10% chance for storms. Sunshine and dry weather will move back in Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.