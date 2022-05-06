DENVER (KDVR) — The weather looks to remain dry for the next week for metro Denver. There could be a few overnight showers Saturday into Sunday along the northern border closer to Wyoming and Nebraska. But, the rest of the Front Range will be dry.

We are expecting temperatures to remain above normal as well. Denver’s current average high temperature is in the upper 60s. We are forecasting upper 70s to upper 80s at times. Saturday will be one of the warmest days with a forecast at the record high of 87 set in 1989.

There will also be some gusty wind each afternoon especially from Saturday through Tuesday. The wind combined with the warm temperatures and dry conditions will elevate fire concerns. So be prepared for red flag warnings for high fire danger at times. A lot will depend on how quickly vegetation “greens up.”

Nonetheless, if you find yourself under a red flag warning remember to have no open burning, no flames and nothing that can produce a spark.