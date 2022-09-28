DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunny skies and highs around 83 degrees in Denver and across the Front Range on Wednesday.

The southern mountains could see a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances continue on Thursday with a 10% chance in Denver and higher chances in the mountains.

A cold front hits on Friday and Saturday with 30% to 50% rain chances in Denver and 50% to 70% rain chances in the mountains. High temperatures will drop 5 to 15 degrees.

In the mountains, light snow accumulations are possible above tree line.

Afternoon rain chances linger on Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s and 70s.