DENVER (KDVR) — The warm up continues Sunday with the low 60s by the afternoon.

But also by the afternoon, we will see more clouds and winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest as a weak cold front passes through.

The eastern half of the state is staying dry, but the western half and mountains will see light snow showers late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Snowfall totals are light.

Behind the weak front, sunshine is back Monday with more seasonal highs in the middle 50s. Winds will also stay strong Monday afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb through Tuesday with abundant sunshine and highs reaching the upper 60s.

Clouds build slowly through Wednesday with rain possible after the evening commute. Highs will be mild in the mid-50s on Wednesday. As temperatures drop overnight we will see a switch to light snow. With highs in the upper 40s Thursday, we will see a mix of rain and snow through the day. Better chances for snow accumulation will be south of the metro area.