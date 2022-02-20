Warm Sunday before cold and snow this week

DENVER (KDVR) — The nice start to our weekend continues today with mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the lower 60s.

It doesn’t last long though as a cold front is on its way and brining cold snowy changes for this upcoming week!

Monday will have clouds building through the day with highs in the lower 40s.

Snow pushes into the mountains in the mid to late afternoon hours and the Front Range will see the snow by the late evening hours. Snow and cold continue into Thursday morning making for Pinpoint Weather Alert Days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel is expected to be impacted on both days, especially during the morning hours.

Sunshine is back for Friday with highs struggling to break past the freezing mark.

Highs near 40 degrees with sunny skies for the weekend.