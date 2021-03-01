Warm start to week with highs in the 50s, 60s; Storm system with rain/snow on Thursday and Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine Monday through Wednesday with high pressure in control. Highs reach 50 degrees today in Denver and across the Front Range.

Highs of 60 degrees arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cut-off low pressure arrives Thursday and Friday. It’s a warmer storm system from the Pacific. That means the rain/snow line will be a player.

Right now we are forecasting a rain/snow mix in Denver on Thursday afternoon changing to snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Then back to rain/snow before ending. 1-3 inches of wet snow accumulation in Denver. The Central and Northern Mountains get 2-6 inches. The Southern Mountains get up to a foot of accumulation over Wolf Creek and Silverton.

Drier by Friday midday afnd afternoon.

The weekend looks dry.

Forecast snow totals between Thursday-Friday.