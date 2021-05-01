Warm Saturday to wet weather by Monday

We have an unseasonably warm start to the weekend with some spots touching the low 90s this afternoon!

The mid-80s haven’t occurred for Denver since Oct. 10, 2020 and they return to the city today. Temperatures will narrowly miss the record for May 1 which is 87 degrees from 1992.

Clouds increase with some breezy winds here and there as the next storm system works its way here.

Sunday will be cloudy with a seasonal drop into the 60s for highs. By the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop around the metro and spread eastward.

Monday will be a raw day with cold rain showers and snow for the elevations over 7,000 feet.

The moisture to come through will be quite something, more than an inch of much needed water for most in Northern Colorado.

A gradual clearing and warming trend kicks off Tuesday.