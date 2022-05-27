DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds linger Friday night, ahead of a warm Saturday in Denver. Lows are mild in the low 50s and winds remain brisk, out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Saturday kicks off the holiday weekend with highs nearing the 90-degree mark with a brisk afternoon wind. Clouds will build through the second half of the day.

Sunday has the chance for some late-day showers and storms, but don’t let that ruin any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages in the upper 70s with partly to mainly cloudy skies.

Memorial Day will be below average as highs struggle to get out of the upper 60s. Clouds and brisk winds linger with the chance for some late-day rain. The higher elevations are cold enough to see snow this weekend and light accumulations can be seen on Sunday and Monday mornings.

The cooler trend lingers into the middle of the week with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday staying in the middle 60s. Tuesday has good chances for showers and storms during the second half of the day. The rain can linger into Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

The sunshine returns on Thursday as highs return to seasonal averages in the upper 70s. Friday finishes off the week with mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the low 80s. There is a small chance for a shower later on Friday afternoon.