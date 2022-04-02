DENVER (KDVR) — A nice sunny start to our weekend will help us to warm things up today. Highs reach the upper 60s/low 70s this afternoon with increasing clouds and winds.

A cold front moves in early Sunday morning with more seasonal changes for tomorrow.

Light snow for the higher elevations by tomorrow morning with cloudy skies across the Front Range. With that passing system, Denver has a 10% chance for a shower but not looking to get much of anything.

Clouds linger on Monday with highs near the 60-degree mark.

Another system brings light snow and rain to the mountains and southern Colorado on Tuesday.

Winds will be strong Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gradual clearing is expected on Wednesday with the coolest highs of the week, in the lower 50s.

Mainly sunny skies return for Thursday afternoon with seasonal highs. Friday finishes off the week with abundant sunshine and highs near 70 degrees – perfect for opening day for the Rockies!