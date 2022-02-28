DENVER (KDVR) — We have a few very nice days ahead with sunny skies and abnormally warm temps.

We’re forecasting 60 degrees with sunshine on Monday. Then it’s off to the races Tuesday through Thursday with highs around 70 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

Here are some record highs for this week in past years:

Tuesday: 74 degrees in 2008

Wednesday: 74 degrees in 2009

Thursday: 76 degrees 1921

Colorado’s weather will stay dry until Friday when snow will hit the mountains. That snow will move into Denver and the Front Range starting as a mix of rain and snow on Friday afternoon, then over to snow Friday night.

Inches of total snow by 5 p.m. Saturday.

Scattered snow showers continue on Saturday and likely into Sunday. Front Range snow accumulation appears light each day but could add up to 2 to 6 inches.

The mountains could see 6 to 14 inches, with colder highs this weekend in the 30s.