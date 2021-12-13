Warm Monday in the mid-50s; mountain snow arrives Tuesday-Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) –We are forecasting a dry Monday with abnormally warm highs in the mid-50s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with wave cloudiness. The normal high right now in Denver is 44 degrees.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, with highs around 63-degrees.

A storm system hits the mountains Tuesday-Wednesday. The Western Slope ski areas get the most accumulation, with 6-12 inches expected. We are forecasting 4-8 inches from Vail to Summit County to the Eisenhower Tunnel. Expect strong winds of 40-80 miles per hour.

Those strong winds fan-out across Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with gusts 25-50 miles per hour.

We are including a 10% chance for rain showers across the Front Range on Wednesday as the cold front slides through.

Forecast snow totals Tuesday-Wednesday.

A smaller storm system brushes Colorado’s mountains between Thursday night and Friday with another 1-3 inches of snow.

It will be dry in Denver and across the Front Range Friday through Sunday with highs in the 40s all weekend.