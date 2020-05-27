Warm, isolated storms ahead for Wednesday

Temperatures will inch closer to 80 this afternoon as clouds quickly build. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will return this afternoon and evening, primarily for the foothills and I-25 corridor. Any storms that form this afternoon will capable of producing strong wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning. A few lingering showers will continue into the early morning hours on Thursday with lows in the 40-50s.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs dropping into the 60-70s across the state. Clouds will build through the day, with scattered showers returning by the afternoon. Similar to Wednesday, the severe weather risk will remain low.

We’ll warm up heading into the weekend, with highs back into the upper 70-80s by Friday. Expect a sunny and hot day with only a 10% chance of a shower. This pattern will continue on Saturday and Sunday with highs getting closer to 90 degrees for the Mile High city. We’ll keep a low risk for an isolated storm or two, primarily in the afternoon.

As we head into the month of June on Monday, temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s across the state. The summer-like pattern of morning sun and isolated afternoon storms will continue into the new week.