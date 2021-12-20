Warm holiday week, white Christmas possible for parts of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Expect more above average temperatures for Monday and the holiday week with highs hitting the upper 50s to low 60s through Thursday.

Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions through midweek. If you are traveling, there will be no weather concerns on the roads.

By Thursday morning though, snow moves into the mountains and sticks around.

We may see a small chance for a light rain shower overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, but after that, the Front Range dries out as we head through Christmas.

The mountains still have snow chances through Saturday, which will bring them a white Christmas.