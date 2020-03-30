Warm few days before rain, snow return to metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- We are expecting temperatures to quickly warm into the middle and upper 60s over the next few days in metro Denver. So, take a break from the house to get out and enjoy some great weather, but maintain your social distancing.

A cold front arrives early on Thursday and will dip temperatures into the low 40s for the remainder of the workweek. It will also bring some rain showers early on Thursday followed by a rain/snow mix during the afternoon. The mix will change to all snow during the overnight hours heading into early Friday before ending late Friday morning.

There is the possibility of a few slushy inches of accumulation -- mainly on grassy areas -- much like we saw late last week.

We will be dry for the weekend and temperatures will warm again into the 60s and quickly melt away what snow remains.