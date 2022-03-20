DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds moved in Saturday night and will stick around Sunday with temperatures above average in the mid-60s.

Along with the clouds, winds will pick up and bring snow to the mountains Sunday evening.

For the metro, rain arrives overnight and transitions to snow by the Monday morning commute. Snow lingers into the afternoon with the heaviest totals to the south.

Highs will make it to the lower 40s with brisk winds. Impact on the roads looks to be minimal with the warm ground and above-freezing highs, but winds will be strong so blowing snow will be a concern.

Another quick round of snow is possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening in the foothills as a second burst of moisture slides in.

Sunshine builds back across the state as we move through the middle of the week. Temperatures also climb, making it to the 60s by Thursday and warming to the upper 60s by next weekend.