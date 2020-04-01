Warm end to March, then snowy start to April in Denver area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Tuesday was warm and pleasant across Denver and the Front Range with mainly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 60s. We get to enjoy another day just like it on Wednesday before rain and snow return.

A cold front will arrive early Thursday with lots of clouds and cooler temperatures in the low 40s. We are still tracking rain showers early in the day followed by a rain/snow mix in the afternoon.

There will be lots of melting of snow on area roads, but some grassy accumulation is possible.

A better chance for all snow will happen during the overnight hours into early on Friday. We could see an inch or two, mainly sticking to the grass.

Friday will stay mostly cloudy and in the cooler 40s again.

We have a mainly dry forecast for the weekend and early next week along with a warming trend that gets us back in the 60s and even 70s.