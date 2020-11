DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting a sunny, dry Friday with a high of 46 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay sunny and dry, as well with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday looks even warmer across the Front Range in the mid to upper 50s. Dry.

About 10 degrees cooler on Sunday behind a wind shift. 40s and dry in Denver. Breezy.

The next storm system arrives on Tuesday with some light mountain snow and a temperature drop in Denver. 30s and 40s possible.

Forecast precipitation and clouds for Tuesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.