DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few light isolated snow showers Friday afternoon and evening before drier and warmer weather moves in by the weekend.

Snow showers that develop on Friday will be spotty so a lot of places will miss out on seeing a shower. Areas that get a shower will see little to no accumulation.

Dry weather will return for the weekend as temperatures quickly climb back into the 50s by Sunday.

Next week will be dry through Thursday with temperatures in the 60s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Another storm system will move in on Friday bringing a chance for rain and possibly snow showers late.