DENVER (KDVR) — The fall equinox happened Wednesday afternoon at 1:20 p.m., marking the official start to fall.

Fall is going to kick off on a warm and dry note on the Front Range.

Temperatures will hit the 80s on Thursday with sunshine and dry conditions. Moderate to heavy wildfire smoke will build back in across the state.

A cold front will push through Friday morning cooling high temperatures to the 70s.

Warm 80s will return for the weekend with dry weather in the forecast through Tuesday.