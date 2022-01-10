Warm, dry pattern continues, snow chance Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit the 50s on the Front Range on Monday. More sunny, dry and mild weather is on the way over the next few days.

Temperatures will hit the 50s again on Tuesday with sunshine and dry weather. Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will swing through on Friday dropping high temperatures into the 40s with a 20% chance for snow flurries in the afternoon.

Dry weather will return by the weekend with temperatures in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.