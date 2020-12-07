Warm days before snow and cold return to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We are expecting plenty of sunshine for the next few days along with very warm highs in the low 60s in Denver. Our normal high at this time of year is around 43 degrees. So, we’ll be running about 20 degrees above that reading.

A cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing temperatures back down into the 40s. There will be increasing clouds and a slight chance for a very late snow shower.

Friday will bring colder 30s along with light snow. The snow will be with us for much of the day. However, right now totals are looking light with around an inch or two for the Front Range and Denver.

The snow will end early on Saturday, but we will stay in the cold 30s.

We dry out on Sunday with the return of sunny skies and milder temperatures will also return heading into next week.