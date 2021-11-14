Warm, breezy and dry with temps in the 60s on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Warm, breezy, and dry weather continues in Denver with highs in the 60s today.

We have a great Sunday afternoon for the Broncos game.

Monday will be the warmest day, with highs in the 70s, running about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The record high for Monday is 78 set in 1942.

Tuesday’s highs could also hit in the low 70s. Gusty winds are likely in the higher terrain, with gusts 50-70 mph today through Tuesday.

A weak storm system moves into the state Tuesday bringing light snow showers for the mountains and a small chance to see rain and snow showers along the I-25 corridor and plains.

Jacket weather returns Wednesday with highs only the 40s. Thursday and Friday should be seasonal with highs in the 50s.

A chance of snow returns to the high country Friday and Saturday, but it’s only looking dry and cool in Denver.

We are closing in on the latest first snowfall on record for Denver, which was on Nov. 21, 1934. Nov. 21 is next Sunday, and snow chances look very slim for Denver over the next week, with Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as our best shot to see some snowflakes in the Mile High City.