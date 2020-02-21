Warm before the next storm for Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- We get to enjoy another day with plenty of sunshine in metro Denver along with milder highs in the low to mid-50s. You will notice more clouds moving in later in the day on Saturday associated with the next storm system.

On Sunday, expect snow showers from early until late evening. There looks to be some melting of the snow during the day. However, a few inches of accumulation are possible, especially after sunset. People who are going to be out late Sunday night should watch for slick spots.

Currently, Denver sits at 16.5" of snow for the month of February. That puts this month tied at 11th snowiest on record. If we get a half inch or more of snow on Sunday, it would push this February into the top-10 list.

We have another chance for light snow and colder 30s arriving on Tuesday in the city. Again, at this point, it looks light, with accumulation of around an inch or slightly higher.

The rest of next week looks quiet with partly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the 50s by the end of the week.